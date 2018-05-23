The principal of King High School sent out a letter to parents Wednesday to notify them of two reported threats on their campus. Three students were arrested because of them.

According to Principal Elizabeth Perez, students reportedly used threatening language on two separate occasions Wednesday. Corpus Christi Independent School District police and campus administrators acted quickly to investigate.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said there students were arrested in all. Perez said one student was arrested in connection with one of the reported threats just 20 minutes after it was reported.

Investigators are still looking into the second report.

In her letter, Principal Elizabeth Perez encouraged parents to talk their children about the things they see and hear at school, and to remind them how serious pranks, teasing and spreading rumors can be. Her letter urged parents to encourage their children to report suspicious activity.

Also, Perez reminds parents that students are not allowed to have backpacks at King High School for the remainder of the school year. Only one main entrance is being used at the school, and there will be an increased police presence at the campus in following days for added security.

