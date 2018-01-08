KLEBERG COUNTY (Kiii News) — Two women were arrested on drug charges after several weeks of investigation into drug dealing in Kleberg County.

According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Claudia Lizette Cantu was arrested Tuesday on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group I, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2A, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group I, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Also arrested as part of the investigation was 26-year-old Cynia Antoinette Salinas, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2A, a misdemeanor charge.

Cantu faces four felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

