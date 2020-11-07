Two young women found dead at apartment complex in Greenway Plaza area

Police say both victims had been shot and the suspect got away.

HOUSTON — HPD homicide detectives are investigating a double murder in the Greenway Plaza area Friday evening.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Norfolk around 6:30 p.m. after neighbors heard shots fired.

Officers found the bodies of two young women inside an apartment. Both had been shot.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s.

Witnesses saw a man running from the scene and driving away.

Police had no description of the suspect or vehicle at last check.

“This appears to be a family violence situation,” Lt. Alisa Smith said at the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Central officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Norfolk. Two adult females deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/za8WCnKVA2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2020