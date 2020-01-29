AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about how Texas is fighting human trafficking.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a half-day training on Wednesday morning to teach its employees and contractors on how to identify and report signs of human trafficking.

The training involved members of TxDOT maintenance crews, HERO drivers and other contractors that interact with the public on a daily basis.

The training follows a declaration by Gov. Greg Abbott naming January Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Over the past three months, Abbott's Child Sex Trafficking Team has awarded $26 million to programs helping to prevent human trafficking and supporting victims.

In 2019, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott launched the "Can You See Me?" campaign in efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking issues.

Additionally, UPS has partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to help train its drivers to be able to spot signs of human trafficking while on their routes.

