SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man will spend nine years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Eduardo Pineda was found to be supervising a large marijuana growing operation in East Texas back in 2016. Part of the land Pineda used to the grow the drug were on Davy Crockett and Sabine National Forests.

Pineda also trespassed and grew marijuana on privately owned land.

In all, Pineda was found to be responsible for growing thousands of marijuana plants.

In April 2017, Pineda was arrested for federal drug trafficking charges and booked in the Smith County Jail.

On July 25, 2019, Pineda pleaded guilty to charges of manufacturing and possessing with the intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

He was sentenced to 108 months in prison, which totals nine years.

A number of agencies helped in the investigation including: