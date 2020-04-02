TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman has been arrested after shooting her husband Tuesday morning.

According to Tyler police, around 7:44 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting on 617 Maxwell Drive.

Police were told by a female at the residence that her husband had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Allen Ferguson with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to UT Health and is in critical condition.

The female resident, identified as Debbie Ann Bryant, 55, from Tyler later confessed to shooting her husband.

Bryant was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has a bond set at $250,000.

This investigation remains ongoing.