UPDATE: 52-year-old man arrested for manslaughter after Aransas Pass police discover wife provided false statements

William Dysarz's wife, Heather Dean, lied to police and said she was the driver in the fatal accident that claimed the life of 49-year-old Christopher Borden.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police have apprehended 52-year-old, William Dysarz, who was wanted for a fatal crash that killed 49-year-old Christopher Borden back on Friday, July 24.



According to investigators, William Dysarz's wife, 31-year-old Heather Dean, previously provided false statements to police, telling authorities she was the driver in the fatal accident that claimed the life of Christopher Borden.

"Dysarz was determined to be the driver during the event that killed Borden, despite false statements he and his wife, Heather Dean, previously provided to police," stated officials.

Authorities say they arrested Dysarz on Tuesday, July 28, just after 3:20 p.m as he leaving a relative's home.

"After being observed leaving a relative’s home, investigators followed the vehicle the two were driving in. Dean was driving, and Dysarz was hunkered down in the passenger seat. Investigators stopped the vehicle as it was entering a nearby service station," said police.

Police say Dysarz was arrested on manslaughter charges and was booked into the Aransas County jail.

Heather Dean was taken into custody after being found in possession of methamphetamine.

"Dean was later released when the jail declined to accept her," added officials.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Dean lied about driving the vehicle that struck and killed Borden.

"According to witnesses, additional evidence from their vehicle, and video surveillance, Dysarz was found to be the driver. Ensuing charges for filing a false statement or report to police and possession of a controlled substance are likely to follow for Dean," added officials.

