UPDATE: (10:35 a.m. Oct. 23): The Snyder Police Department has Christopher Charles Minor in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Snyder Police Department is asking residents to stay indoors and lock their homes after an inmate, that is considered dangerous, has escaped from custody.

On a Facebook post, the department said: "Snyder Alert Message. Please lock your doors and stay inside. There has been an escape of a dangerous inmate in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street. Stay indoors and away from windows. If someone tries to enter your home call 911 immediately. Stay inside until you receive an all clear message. The Snyder Police Department and other agencies will be in the area."

The name of the escapee in the photo from Snyder PD is Christopher Charles Minor.

