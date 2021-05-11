UPDATE: Officer involved in Tuesday's Aransas Pass teen shooting has been identified

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Corpus Christi officers responded to a major crash on Crosstown near Trojan Dr.
The person who caused the crash, which is now known to be Aransas Pass ISD student Kody Marshall, fled the scene on foot after firing a gun towards officers, officials said.
Marshall was eventually caught on the 1700 block of Hickory where he again pulled a gun on officers, forcing officers to use deadly force, investigators said.
According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Senior Officer Jaime Licon was the officer who was placed on administrative leave after Tuesday's shooting.
Licon has been a police officer with the department for eight years.
According to information from the CCPD Blotter page, the act to put Licon on administrative leave is in accordance to the department's practice and policy.
Authorities are encouraging anyone who has information regarding the case to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigation Divisions.
3News will keep you updated as this story unveils, and more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kingsville police officer shot in line of duty dies of injuries
- City of Corpus Christi offering homebuyer down payment and closing cost assistance up to $35,000
- Aransas Pass ISD student shot, killed by Corpus Christi police after school threat, hit-and-run crash
- Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1
- NAACP urges free agent athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams
- Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back