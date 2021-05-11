UPDATE: Officer involved in Tuesday's Aransas Pass teen shooting has been identified

Senior Officer Jaime Licon has been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for eight years.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Corpus Christi officers responded to a major crash on Crosstown near Trojan Dr.

The person who caused the crash, which is now known to be Aransas Pass ISD student Kody Marshall, fled the scene on foot after firing a gun towards officers, officials said.

Marshall was eventually caught on the 1700 block of Hickory where he again pulled a gun on officers, forcing officers to use deadly force, investigators said.

According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Senior Officer Jaime Licon was the officer who was placed on administrative leave after Tuesday's shooting.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELEASE As is our practice we are releasing the information for the... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, November 5, 2021

Licon has been a police officer with the department for eight years.

According to information from the CCPD Blotter page, the act to put Licon on administrative leave is in accordance to the department's practice and policy.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who has information regarding the case to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigation Divisions.

3News will keep you updated as this story unveils, and more information becomes available.