U.S. Border Patrol agents intercept two smuggling attempts, 201 individuals discovered

The U.S. Border Patrol Cotulla agents intercepted two alien smuggling attempts of 201 people, with an unaccompanied juvenile child being rescued.

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Border Patrol Catulla agents recently intercepted two smuggling attempts of 201 people in a 45-minute time span.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the aliens were discovered in the trailer compartments of two commercial vehicles at the Highway 83 checkpoint.

Agents said this put the individuals at risk of contracting COVID-19 and making them potential superspreaders of the disease.

Along with the discovery of the 201 individuals found at the checkpoint, agents also discovered an unaccompanied juvenile child embedded with two male subjects, who were identified as having previous arrests and convictions for Indecency with a Child and Criminal Sexual Contact.