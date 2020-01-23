EDINBURG, Texas — $1.4 million worth of narcotics were intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley over a four-day period.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents encountered an abandoned vehicle Saturday with two bundles of marijuana inside. The bundles weighed over 68 pounds and have an approximate value of $54K.

The on Sunday morning, agents seized over 647 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $518K after stopping a suspicious sport utility vehicle in the area. Multiple bundles of marijuana were found throughout the vehicle and the agents arrested the driver. A few hours later, two suspects were found with a single bundle of narcotics and attempted to flee into Mexico. Agents working in Brownsville, Texas, apprehended one suspect and seized one bundle of marijuana that had an approximate weight of 23 pounds and a value of nearly $19K. The second suspect successfully escaped.

Later on Sunday, agents in the Rio Grande Valley discovered six abandoned bundles of marijuana near La Grulla, Texas. The seized bundles of marijuana weighed over 345 pounds and are valued at $276K.

Then on Monday, agents say they encountered five subjects carrying four bundles of marijuana near Fronton, Texas. The suspects dropped the narcotics and proceeded to flee into Mexico. The seized bundles weighed 101 pounds and are worth more than $80K.

On Tuesday agents discovered more than 619 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $496K. The agents came across several drug smugglers loading bundles of marijuana into a vehicle near Las Barreras, Texas. After noticing the agents, the driver attempted to flee south to the Rio Grande before dumping the vehicle at the river and fleeing to Mexico.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity in your community by calling 1-800-863-9382.

