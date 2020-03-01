CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on numerous warrants.
24-year-old Damien Cavazos is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, assault of a public servant, and violating probation.
Cavazos stands around 5'11" and weighs about 199 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and fair skin. If you see him, contact police at 361-886-2600.
