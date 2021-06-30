Woman wanted for warrants related to forgery, fraud in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Valerie Barrera who has five outstanding warrants with no bond. All the warrants are related to forgery and fraud, officials said.



Barrera is described as a 37-year-old female, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



If you know how to locate Barrera, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477)