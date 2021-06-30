Woman wanted for warrants related to forgery, fraud in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Valerie Barrera who has five outstanding warrants with no bond. All the warrants are related to forgery and fraud, officials said.
Barrera is described as a 37-year-old female, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know how to locate Barrera, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477)
Or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.
The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.