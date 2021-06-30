x
Crime

Woman wanted for warrants related to forgery, fraud in Nueces County

Barrera is described as a 37-year-old female, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Valerie Barrera who has five outstanding warrants with no bond. All the warrants are related to forgery and fraud, officials said. 

If you know how to locate Barrera, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) 

Or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

Credit: CCPD

