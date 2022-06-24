Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was shot and killed earlier this month as she was making food deliveries around the Valley.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old delivery driver in Glendale earlier this month after police found a picture of them on the victim's phone.

Rusty French, 62, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Pamela Rae Martinez on June 11 in Glendale.

Police say Martinez was found unconscious in her vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. near Bell Road and 59th Avenue. The victim had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A photograph found on the victim's phone appeared to show French sitting in a van near Martinez's vehicle. Police say the victim had just completed her last food delivery that night when she took this photo.

French and Martinez were not known to each other nor was she delivering food to him that evening.

Glendale police say French admitted to being the man in Martinez's photo but claimed to have "blacked out" the events of June 11. A firearm found in French's home matched ballistically with the type of weapon used to kill Martinez.

French has been booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Una repartidora de comida del Valle fotografió a su atacante antes de que la asesinaran, informó la policía

