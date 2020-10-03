INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is investigating yet another case of arson, this time at the Whitney Lake Marsh Park.

According to police, vandals set fire to a walkway at the park that also serves as a pier.

Ingleside police posted photos of the damage to their Facebook page.

This is the second case of arson Ingleside police have responded to in the last few days. Late Saturday night it was discovered that the Filiberto Villa concession stand at an area little league park was set on fire. Everything inside was destroyed.

Police released surveillance footage Monday of two persons of interest in the case.

If you have information about either of these cases, contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

