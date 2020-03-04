CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A business out on the island was the target of vandals this week. The owner of Horses on the Beach says someone broke into his new building.

Luckily for that person, who we're told is a minor, the owner wont be pressing any charges.

Brennan Wells' is the owner. He says he's in the process of opening a new location about four miles north of his current one on park road 22.

On Monday he noticed one of his windows in that building was broken so he made sure things were secure and then patched it up. That next night. he saw someone pulled off the barrier he had put on the window and when he went inside.

"Graffiti all over my walls, they tore down all of my light fixtures, they used a sledgehammer and put holes in my walls," Wells said.

Wells and his wife took to social media to see if anyone recognized anything. By that night, he says the posts were shared hundreds of times and someone called him apologizing for the vandalism they did and said they would like to make it right.

Wells says he isn't going to involve the police because things are already being taken care of. He thanks the community for acting so quickly and sharing the information he put online.

Horses on the Beach is just that. they provide horse rides to groups, individuals, and kids out on the island. Since Wells's business isn't essential, he has had to temporarily let go of his employees and close his stables to the public.

Wells says he's had many people volunteer to go help them, but he doesn't want them to risk their safety or go against the stay at home order. He's thinking of pre-selling rides for the summertime to get his horses by.

