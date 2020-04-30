EDROY, Texas — A high speed chase led to the arrest of three teenagers earlier today and it was broadcast on Facebook Live from inside the vehicle being chased.

It started in Edroy, TX, when DPS troopers spotted a vehicle that was speeding. When they tried to stop it, the driver led troopers on a chase that ended on I-37 near Up River Road. Road spikes were used to blow out the vehicle's tires.

3 teenagers were arrested - two young women, 17 and 19 years old and a 16 year old boy. They face charges of evasion and drug possession.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: