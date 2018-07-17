FALFURRIAS, Texas (Kiii News) — Police were called to the scene of a fatal stabbing overnight stabbing Monday at a housing project in the 300 block of North Center Street in Falfurrias.

According to the Falfurrias Police Department, it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a housing project located across the street from a high school. Police said there was a verbal dispute between a victim and the suspect that led to the stabbing.

The victim died at the scene. He was identified as 27-year-old Mark Guerrero.

Police arrested the suspect, 20-year-old Arnoldo Sanchez, for murder. His bond was set at $200,000.

