Victim in Mathis hit-and-run identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, but now more details are available from the incident.

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department has released new photo of the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run fatality Friday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Pecan Street in Mathis, Texas. Police said a driver ran over a cyclist, dragging him a long distance before fleeing the area.

The victim, who died from his injuries, has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Garribay. The Mathis Police Department said they are familiar with the victim in this case.

On Monday, Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush told 3News several leads have come in and they hope to make an arrest soon.

In the meantime, the MPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect vehicle seen fleeing the area after Garribay was struck and killed.

Officials are asking if anyone has any information on the case, to please contact 361-547-2113.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.