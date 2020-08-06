CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are actively questioning a person of interest related to the city's latest homicide, which happened Sunday night.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was found after being shot in the 3900 block of Leigh. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they do not currently have a suspect in custody, but they are speaking to a person who may have information regarding the shooting. Police said it was not a random act of violence, and that the victim and shooter knew each other.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

