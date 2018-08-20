CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The victims of a double homicide Friday night in the 2900 block of Mary Street have been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as a mother and daughter.

44-year-old Carolyn Ann Pena and 27-year-old Carolyn Cantu both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A suspect, 29-year-old Joe Angel Guerrero, was arrested at a home in the 1700 block of Buford Street the following Sunday after a witness spotted him and alerted police.

Police said Guerrero raised a weapon at officers when they surrounded his home to serve an arrest warrant, but quickly dropped it. He was arrested at the scene.

Guerrero faces charges of capital murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

