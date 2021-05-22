Victor Cuevas, man at the center of tiger investigation, posts bond again

Cuevas will remain in jail until Monday when an ankle monitor call be placed on him as part of his release, jail officials said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The man at the center of the tiger investigation in west Houston has posted bond, according to Fort Bend County jail officials.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, had his bond revoked in the case of a 2017 murder following an all-day bond hearing on May 14. The judge set a new bond of $300,000 with the same conditions as before.

Cuevas will remain in jail until Monday when an ankle monitor call be placed on him as part of his release, jail officials said.

Cuevas, who we learned from his wife's is an MMA fighter, has remained in custody of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office since then. He is also being given a new trial date for the 2017 case.

The bond on the murder charge is unrelated to the tiger investigation, but prosecutors said Cuevas has violated his bond conditions in connection with the incident.

Cuevas was already out on bond for the murder charge when the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him with evading arrest after he allegedly ran away from police with the tiger in the back of an SUV.

Cuevas was arrested May 10 and placed into Fort Bend County jail. Two days later, he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Cuevas violated the conditions of his original bond and they wanted him back behind bars.

India was found last weekend after being missing for several days after he was spotted walking around a west Houston neighborhood on May 9.

The 9-month-old tiger cub was taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, which is near Dallas.

Cueva’s attorney, Michael Elliott said Cuevas loved the tiger and treated her well, but the tiger does not belong to Cuevas.

During the May 14 bond hearing, the off-duty Waller County deputy who came face-to-face with the tiger testified about the conversation he had with Cuevas on May 9.

Waller County deputy Wes Manion, who confronted Cuevas Sunday night after hearing about the tiger on social media, testified Cuevas said the tiger was his, and that he saw both inside a white SUV. He testified Cuevas drove across a neighbor’s yard and “peeled out” as police arrived.

Cuevas’ lawyer said Manion had no authority to order his client to stay.

“I ordered Victor Cuevas to go back to the driveway several times,” Manion said. “I identified myself as a sheriff’s office employee.”

The state also had Manion narrate two new pieces of video.

One is cell phone footage showing the white SUV Manion says Cuevas and the tiger were in driving off.

The other is black and white neighborhood security video appearing to show the same SUV speeding down the street…with police in pursuit a few seconds later.

Before Manion, the judge heard from Cuevas’ pre-trial supervision officer, who testified Cuevas broke curfew.

Georgie Cuevas, who was identified as the wife of Victor Cuevas, also testified as to what happened on May 9.

She says she is a student at UCLA.

“What did you tell Victor to do?” Elliott asked her.

“To go into his car," she answered.

“To do what with the animal?” Elliott asked.

“To put him into safety," she answered.

The deputy who confronted the tiger also took the stand.

“He then stated, 'It was my tiger,' I told him to 'get his tiger.' Yes, sir, he said, 'that is my tiger,'" said Sgt. Wes Manion with the Waller County Sheriff's Office. “He approached the tiger, grabbed him by the collar and kissed it on the forehead and proceeded to take it back into his house."

We also learned more about what Cuevas does for work.

“He’s a fighter, a barber and does Airbnb as well," Cuevas' wife said.