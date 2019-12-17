HOUSTON — Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division hope someone will recognize the men caught on surveillance video in a brazen daytime robbery.

The robbery occurred Nov. 27 at about 12:30 p.m., according to HPD.

The victim said he was working outside his home in the 9000 block of Shady Lane when he saw a black sedan make a u-turn and come back toward his home.

The car stopped, and two men got out and quickly ran up to him while holding guns. The suspects grabbed the victim and dragged him into the house while demanding money.

As they made their way into the home, the victim’s wife heard the commotion and grabbed her gun. She came out of her bedroom, pointing the weapon at the suspects. The suspects shot at the woman, narrowly missing her, before fleeing the scene.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, 30 to 32 years old, about five feet-ten inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with a dark complexion. The second suspect was also a black male, 30 to 32 years old, about five feet-ten inches tall, 225 pounds. A third suspect, believed to be a black male, was also involved, police said.

Shade Lane robbery suspects

HPD

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter