BREAKING: From HPD - The above is surveillance video of the person of interest (in green shirt) in Sunday's incident that panicked shoppers at Memorial City Mall. HPD is also seeking the ID of the male in the gray shirt. He may be an eyewitness or have additional knowledge.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the mall's food court on Sunday or has knowledge of the identity of the two males in the video is asked to call @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews

Previous story follows.

==========

HOUSTON -- Houston Police have released an image of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the Memorial City Mall incident Sunday that caused panic among shoppers.

RELATED: Police hope surveillance video will help ID man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall

RELATED: Police: Masked man making threat led to panic at Memorial City Mall

HPD hopes the photo and surveillance video from the mall will help pinpoint the man accused of jumping on a table in a mask and threatening to kill himself, sending shoppers running for safety.

Police said the white male in his late teens or early 20s first went up an escalator, then came back down, put on the red mask and made the threat. They say he also threw down a bag before taking off in the direction of nearby apartments.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM