New video shows man escaping from U.S. Marshals through back of bus

The man crawls through a hole in the back of the bus while being driven to Ellington Airport to be flown back to Del Rio, Texas.

Pedro Castillo-Hernandez can be seen in the video tumbling out of the bus and onto the Gulf Freeway last week.

U.S. Marshals said he was originally in custody for illegal entry then violated his probation.

Castillo-Hernandez is still on the run.

Castillo-Hernandez is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals said he has a tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt. Officials said he still may be wearing handcuffs and legcuffs.