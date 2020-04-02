HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is hoping someone can identify two people who broke into the leasing office of an apartment complex and set it on fire.

It happened Jan.10 at approximately 3 a.m.

Surveillance video from The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments shows two people break the glass door that leads to the lobby. they were then able to unlock the door from the inside and walk right in.

One of the two suspects was caught on camera pouring an ignitable liquid on the couches in the lobby as well as the floor, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The other individual then used what appears to be a lighter to start the fire.

The fire ignited quickly. It happened so fast that one of the two nearly got caught in the fire.

Both suspects were able to get away but not before one of them ran into a bush outside of the lobby.

Investigators are desperate for information.

If you know these two individuals or have any details on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM