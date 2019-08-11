SAN DIEGO — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday at the Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa in remembrance of Maribel Merino Ibanez, the woman who was killed Wednesday night by a customer.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Church's Chicken on Picador Boulevard and Del Sol Boulevard.

Maribel's family said the the purpose of the gathering is to provide a place for the community to affirm its witness against violence and to remember the loss of Maribel.

Maribel was an employee of Church’s Chicken for eight years and was working Wednesday night when a man came in and attempted to use a counterfeit bill. When employees refused the man left and later returned with a gun taking aim at the three employees in the restaurant.

Two other employees were injured - one was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital and the other victim remained in stable condition as of Thursday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Maribel was married earlier this year on March 12. A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses for Maribel describes the newlywed as a “loving daughter, sister and aunt.”

Maribel Merino Ibañez's wedding photo from March 12, 2019

Family photo

Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa remained closed Friday. Throughout the morning people stopped by leaving candles and flowers to show their respect.

Police said they believed the gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting was a regular customer of the Church's Chicken location.

Witnesses told police the shooter left the restaurant and fled in a dark, possibly dark blue, sedan.

The shooter was described as a tall, thin black man in his early to mid-30s in a blue hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves and a blue Chargers-logo knit cap.

The picture below, which was taken from surveillance footage, was released by San Diego police and it is believed to be the suspect's car. The suspect left the scene and drove northbound on Picador Boulevard.

KFMB