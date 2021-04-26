Violent night in Dallas: At least 5 shot, 1 fatally, police say

The shootings took place across the western half of the city.

DALLAS — Multiple people were hurt in separate shootings across Dallas between Sunday night to early Monday. One woman was killed and at least three other people were shot, police said.

Woman shot and killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

The first shooting overnight happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed after street racers shut down an intersection, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4300 block of Duncanville Road.

Witnesses told police someone began firing off a handgun after street racers shut down the intersection, officials said. Lynetta Washington was walking down the street when she was struck by the gunfire and killed.

Multiple people hurt after shooting at Fuel City Dallas

Then, later that night, three people were shot after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a Fuel City, police said.

Police responded around 3:40 a.m. Monday to the location on the 800 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

One woman was shot in the knee as she was ordering food at the taco stand. She had turned around to record the fight, a sergeant at the scene told WFAA. First responders took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Two other people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds as well. One of them was shot in the hand, but police did not have details about the third victim.

Police searching for suspects after 1 person shot

Just a few minutes later, around 3:55 a.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a shooting on the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

One person had been shot in the hip, police said. First responders took them to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooters, two men, drove away from the scene, according to police. Officials did not provide any additional details.