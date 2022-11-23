6 dead, 4 injured after Walmart manager opens fire on coworkers in Virginia, say police

Police say six people and the shooter are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. It was the second high-profile shooting in a handful of days.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.

Employee Briana Tyler told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that workers had gathered in the store's break room as part of their regular routine ahead of their shifts.

“I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she said, adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor.

“He didn’t say a word, he didn’t say anything at all,” she said.

The gunman’s home was searched. Solesky confirmed he was a Walmart employee but did not give his name because his family had not been notified.

The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”