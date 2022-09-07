The TBI said Leslie Winchester worked as a volunteer firefighter and was responsible for setting fire to various locations starting in June.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee volunteer firefighter is in custody after state investigators said he started several fires and damaged several buildings, including a church.

Leslie Winchester, 19, started several fires between June and July in Waverly, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said Winchester was responsible for damaging and destroying five buildings, starting with a fire at the 5500 block of Bakerville Road in Waverly in June. Between July 1 and July 8, investigators said he also set fire to a church, a vacant house, a Masonic Lodge and a former fire hall.

On Friday officers obtained warrants to arrest Winchester for three counts of aggravated arson, six counts of criminal trespassing and six counts of vandalism. Offices arrested him Saturday morning, booking him into the Humphreys County Jail on a $1.7 million bond.