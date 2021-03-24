HPD: 8-year-old’s drowning in motel being investigated as homicide, mom and her boyfriend questioned

Police said they believe the death was related to domestic violence.

HOUSTON — A mother and her boyfriend are being questioned as part of a homicide investigation surrounding a little boy’s drowning, Houston police said.

The drowning was reported at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway late Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters responded around 11 p.m. to a second-floor room, said Assistant Chief W. Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR on the 8-year-old boy at the scene and then took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baimbridge said the biological mother and her boyfriend were in the hotel room at the time of the drowning.

“We believe this to be domestic violence related, and we are investigating this now with our homicide division for, we suspect, foul play,” said Baimbridge. “We are looking at both mom and boyfriend and interviewing them at this time.”

Sad story this AM. Working to get more information on @HTownRush Officials say foul play is suspected. Our @AnayeliNews is heading to the scene to gather more info for @KHOU https://t.co/1lhBSLJKiQ — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 24, 2021

Both the mom and boyfriend were detained.

Currently, no charges or names have been announced. Police said the family did not live at the motel, and it was not a long-term rental.

Police are expected to release more information in the day on Wednesday.