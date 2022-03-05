A 30-year-old Waco man dead, another seriously injured after early morning shooting

Police say the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. after a fight broke out at the 700 block of Austin Avenue.

WACO, Texas — A 30-year-old Waco man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. after a fight broke out at the Warehourse Bar, which is located at the 700 block of Austin Avenue.

According to investigating police, the fight spilled out into the street where at least one person began firing a gun, resulting in at least two people being shot.

Waco PD does not believe the deceased man had any involvement in the fight, per the news release.

Police say this is the 5th murder of the year in Waco.

The Waco Police Department Special Crimes Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Waco Police Department immediately.

You can call (254)750-7500 or remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357).