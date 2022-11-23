What we know so far about the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake

ABC News has confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom in the store and began firing before shooting himself.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — What happened?

Police in Chesapeake responded to the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard after receiving a call about a shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The exact address is 1521 Sam's Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, 23320.

Police were on scene two minutes later, and the scene was declared "safe" at 11:20 p.m., according to police.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said that within 45 minutes of arriving at the scene, police found multiple people dead or hurt inside the store.

Officers put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

The shooter was also confirmed to have died at the scene.

Police confirmed in a news conference Wednesday morning that the shooter used a pistol.

In a Good Morning America interview, Briana Tyler, an employee, told reporters that she and her coworkers were gathered together at the start of their shifts when the shooting happened.

"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Tyler recalled during the interview.

"He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all," she continued.

"I literally hadn't even seen him before that point. He just came around the corner and started shooting. The first person that was in his eyesight, he shot him down and the next thing you know, he just started rigging throughout the entire break room, but he did not say a word."

Kosinski said that he didn't believe that any of his officers ever fired shots during their response.

Who are the victims?

On Wednesday evening, the Chesapeake Police Department identified the six victims who died in the Walmart mass shooting:

Brian Pendleton, 38, of Chesapeake

Kellie Pyle, 52, Chesapeake

Lorenzo Gamble, 43, of Chesapeake

Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake

Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth

Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, of Chesapeake. His name and picture were previously withheld since he was a minor.

Sentara Healthcare gave an update about the multiple victims in their hospital system on Wednesday.

One victim, 24-year-old Jalon Jones, is considered to be in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital along with another patient who is also in critical condition. A third patient who was in good condition was released from the hospital Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Jones' mother spoke about her son in this interview.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said they had one person who was shot in their facility receiving care, and several others who were hurt (but not shot) at the scene.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said they released the four people who had minor injuries. It's not clear if those people were hurt by gunshots, or something else.

Other area hospitals have not confirmed if they are caring for any additional victims yet.

Their names haven't been released.

How can I reunite with my loved one?

Walmart set up a resource center for associates and their family members following the Chesapeake store's closure.

The center will provide counseling, meals and a place to connect with each other.

On Wednesday, it is open until 7 p.m. at the Springhill Suites located at 1446 Crossways Boulevard. Starting Thursday, the center will be at the Delta Hotel by Marriott at 725 Woodlake Drive for the next two weeks. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington, D.C. unit has also responded to the aftermath of the shooting.

Who was the shooter?

In a statement from Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, the suspected shooter was identified as Andre Bing, 31.

According to the statement, he had been an employee with the company since 2010 and was an overnight team lead.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the used a 9mm handgun that was legally purchased from a local store on the day of the shooting.

During a search of the suspect's house, police found a box of ammunition and other items related to the handgun, including the box, receipt and other paperwork. The department confirmed that the suspect didn't have a prior criminal record.

The department said investigators found a manifesto on the suspect's phone that outlined a possible motive for the shooting.

Has Walmart responded?

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon issued a Facebook statement about the shooting around 12:30 p.m.

"The devastating news of last night's shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard," he said. "My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support."

He thanked the store's workers, first responders and city leaders who were helping people through the aftermath of the shooting.

What's next?

Police say that the Walmart will be closed in the coming days, and the FBI will assist in processing the scene. An exact timeline has not been established.