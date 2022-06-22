The rager was captured on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms as the teens turned the home into a boxing ring.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Walton County, Florida, was shocked to their core to learn that their multi-million dollar home was used for an open-house party over the weekend.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office is now searching for the young adults who organized and threw the party at the Seaside home.

"An open house party is against the law," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary."

The sheriff's office received a noise complaint call from security on Blackwater Street in Watercolor early Saturday morning, but by the time deputies arrived, most of the party-goers dispersed.

"Since then, videos are circulating on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms with some of the highlights," Walton County Sheriff's Office said. "Including where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring."

The home, listed on Zillow, is priced at $7,950,000. It's a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home covering 6,442 square feet.

From damages in the home and stolen items to trying on clothes from the homeowner's closet, "it's a complete violation of someone's home that you can't put a price on," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the people who created flyers and facilitated the party did not have permission from the homeowners and said the sheriff's office could subpoena Snapchat to find them. They want to hold the people who look to be teenagers or in their early 20s responsible.

"Before anyone says, this is just 'kids being kids,' we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you," the sheriff's office said.