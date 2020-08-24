WANTED: Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child in Houston's northside

Houston police are looking for 35-year-old Roberto Reyes Guevara. He has the number "1" tattooed on his right shoulder and the number "3" on his left shoulder.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

On Oct. 6, 2013, police claim 35-year-old Roberto Reyes Guevara sexually assaulted a child in the 4800 block of West 34th Street.

Guevara is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short dark-colored hair. Police said Guevara has the number "1" tattooed on his right shoulder and the number "3" tattooed on his left shoulder.

He is known to drive a 1970s Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

If you know of Guevara's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.