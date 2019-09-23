SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A convicted sex offender who was been wanted by authorities for the last four years is now behind bars, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

San Patricio County deputies arrested 38-year-old Daniel Rosenbaum Jr. after making contact with him at a home on County Road 2369, near St. Paul, where they believed he was staying with a woman. When investigators arrived at the home, Rosenbaum fled the area. 43-year-old Michelle Perez was arrested for suspicion of hindering apprehension.

Authorities later caught up with Rosenbaum near County Road 600 where they placed him under arrested.

It was back in 2014 when Rosenbaum was convicted of lewd or indecent acts with a child in Oklahoma. He also failed to register as a sex offender.

Rosenbaum is now in jail on charges of evading arrest, criminal mischief, a warrant on suspicion to register as a sex offender, and a parole hold out of North Carolina.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: