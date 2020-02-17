CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help to locate a man who has an outstanding warrant which was issued Friday for murder.

18-year-old Christopher Orgas is described as an 18-year-old male who stands 5′ 08″, weighs approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Carolyn Drive Thursday, Feb. 13, to a shooting with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male victim who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medics, where he eventually succumbed to his injury.

If you know how to locate Orgas, call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: