Warrants issued for suspects in Ayers St. murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two warrants have been issued for two people police said are involved in the shooting and killing James Lucas, 44.

Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for Terry Stafford, 29 and Mercedes Martinez, 22.

Stafford, who has a murder warrant, is described as a 29-year-old black male who stands 6′05″, weighs approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez, who has a warrant for failing to report a felony and hindering apprehension, is described as a 22-year-old female who stands 5’00”, weighs approximately 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez also has an active warrant for Failure to Appear for an Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

The pair may be traveling in an older model suburban pictured below.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20 just before 5 p.m. on the 4100 block of Ayers St. Officers found Lucas with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, officials said.

The vehicle that used during the commission of this homicide has also been located and impounded.

If you have any information about this murder, or if you know the whereabouts of these persons of interest or the offender, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

WARRANTS ISSUED RELATED TO AYERS MURDER Date: Monday, September 20, 2021 4:44 PM Location: 4100 block of Ayers...

