West Oso ISD elementary schools put on lockdown during police chase with car theft suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Elementary and JFK Elementary schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning for reports of a car theft suspect near the campuses, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
The suspect was eventually caught on Rocklawn Dr. and Columbia St., with just a fence separating him from JFK Elementary, Lt. Edward Longoria with the CCPD said.
It all began around 6 a.m. when Corpus Christi police were called to Curtis Clark Dr. for reports of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later found on the 4400 block of Ramona, Longoria said. When officers tried to take the suspect into custody, he ran.
After a search and foot chase, officers were able to take him into custody near JFK Elementary, Longoria said. The man had cuts to his hands from jumping fences but was otherwise uninjured.
