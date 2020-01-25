Cocaine, weapons, kidnapping: West Texas drug lord awaits trial in Midland

Benjamin Valeriano, Jr., also known as Mario Hernández Cázares or "El Cachitas", was born in Pecos, Texas in 1980.
Tragedy struck he and his family at a young age. Online archives of the Pecos Enterprise Newspaper show Valeriano's mother was killed in a traffic incident in 1995.
Benjamin Valeriano, Sr. was originally charged with murder after police found he had been assaulting his wife and chasing her. During the chase her car failed to turn properly and caused her to strike a concrete signpost at a high speed.
Valeriano, Sr. pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of criminal negligent homicide. He was placed on five years community supervision, fined $500 and ordered to pay $164.50 in court costs.
Benjamin Valeriano, Jr., is now listed on the United States Drug Enforcement Administration as one of the most wanted fugitives.
Federal authorities believe he is the leader of the Ojinaga Plaza for the La Línea Drug Trafficking Organization. According to Televisa, Valeriano is believed to have begun his criminal activity in 1998 as a drug dealer in the United States.
He later moved to Ojinaga, Chihuahua and started entering the ranks of La Línea leadership around 2005.
As of now, Valeriano has been indicted and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.
Charges detailed in the 2012 indictments include possession of firearms, money laundering, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Until now, those documents have been sealed.
MORE ON VALERIANO'S ARREST:
Top Cartel Member Arrested in Mexico May be Linked to Missing Odessa Men
Top Leader of Juarez Drug Cartel Arrested in Mexico City