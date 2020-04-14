NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Some of our viewers still had questions over the details concerning a fraudulent memo that was sent out to Christus Spohn staff members earlier this week.

It stated that the hospital was looking to transfer out COVID-19 patients who were close to dying. That was supposedly in an effort to keep deaths from being reported here, but again all of that was untrue. However, at a recent news conference hosted by the city-county, there was word of a COVID-19 patient being transferred out of town.

Here's what Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says about that.

"There was a patient who is in ICU in the hospital COVID positive and was transferred, so I made that inquiry about that particular patient and was told they were transferred for non-COVID reasons" Canales said.

We were told there was another underlying medical issue that caused the patient to be transferred.

