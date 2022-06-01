Widow mourning loss of husband who was killed on NYE, benefit being held Saturday

Amber Uresti is now a widow, in Humble, outside of Houston. Calogero Duenes was shot and killed while carrying his daughter's birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese.

HUMBLE, Texas — "He took the other half of my heart with him. They took my soulmate, my best friend. They took my husband, my kids' father. He was my world."

Amber Uresti is now a widow, in Humble, right outside of Houston. Calogero Duenes was shot and killed while carrying his daughter's birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese.

He left behind a wife and two little girls, a six-year-old and a three-year-old. It happened on new year's eve.

"The cop was like 'who? who shot you?' and my husband, he stumbled forward and he kind of collapsed into the cop car and the cop grabbed him, you know, and he was like trying to help him and was like 'No, c'mon you're okay, you're okay.'" Amber said.

Both Calogero and Amber grew up in Corpus Christi and met in high school. That's where they fell in love.

"We were inseparable. Inseparable. They had to fix our classes in order for us to stay together, so we can continue to do class," she said.

Even having class together wasn't enough. They worked together, too at Huerta's Tamales off Kostoryz.

"Start making tamales and sometimes we would also work the taco truck as well and he would get on his skateboard, and he would like flip the signs for them to try to attract costumers," Amber said.

Calogero's shooter has not been caught and is still on the loose. Now, Amber is only left with the sweetest memories of moments she thought she had more of.

"He would wake up," said Amber, "make my six-year-old her breakfast for school, we would go pick her up in the afternoon together."

She said nights are the hardest. Especially, for her daughters.

"At night, my six-year-old cries herself to sleep with her dad's shirt," she said. "That's the shirt that she's been crying herself to sleep with"

No arrests have been made. Calogero will be buried in Corpus Christi. Huerta's Tamales is hosting a benefit for funeral expenses on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.