WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested three women following reports of Elder abuse at the Danby House Assisted Living facility back in June. They said the women were allowing elderly residents to fight each other.

Investigators said the employees encouraged the fighting and one employee physically assaulted a resident by shoving them. No injuries were reported.

Police said Marilyn Latish McKey, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan were all working in patient care roles for the Danby House at the time of the incident.

All three were charged with Assault on an Individual with a Disability.

