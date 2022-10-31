'Disrupted a major drug distribution operation': Two arrested after guns, drugs seized from home on south side, police say

More than 10 pounds of cocaine, one pound of meth and 26 pounds of marijuana were taken from the home, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested on felony charges after a raid on the city's south side turned up guns, drugs and cash, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement.

Officers with the CCPD's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division (NVID) said this is a major disruption in a local drug distribution network. The search warrant was served Friday on the 1800 block of Lesle Lane after a months-long undercover investigation, officials said.

During the search, NVID investigators seized more than 10 pounds of cocaine, one pound of meth, 26 pounds of marijuana, and a quarter ounce of crack-cocaine along with $8,000 cash, one semi-automatic rifle, five handguns and body armor, officials said. The drugs had a combined street value of almost $200,000, according to investigators.

Reynaldo Garcia, 47 and Beatrice Mendoza, 71, were arrested and face felony charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Each face up to 99 years in prison.

"The large amount of seized drugs, cash and weaponry suggests this residence was a large-scale supplier of narcotics within Corpus Christi," the statement from CCPD said.

