HOUSTON — A woman was accidentally shot overnight Sunday during an altercation between two men in west Houston.

This happened in the parking lot of SkyBox Houston Bar in the 11300 block of Westheimer Road.

Houston police said the two men were arguing in the parking lot of the bar when one of them went to their car, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The woman, who was inside the bar and had nothing to do with the fight, was shot in the jaw.

She was first taken to a nearby fire station for help. Paramedics then transported her to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The gunman took off and has not been caught.

The other man involved in the fight stayed on scene, but police said he did not have a lot of information on who the gunman.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

