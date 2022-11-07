Woman charged after bilking more than $3.3 million in credit repair scheme, court documents say

Roekeicha Brisby is accused of fixing people's credit through illegal means. She's charged with two felonies, according to court documents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is accused of bilking more than $3.3 million in a credit repair scheme, according to court documents.

Roekeicha Brisby, a 29-year-old from Humble, is accused of fixing people's credit through illegal means between November 2020 and March 2022. She's charged with forgery and fraudulent use of identifying information, which are both felonies.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office investigators arrested Brisby over the weekend after executing a search warrant on her business off John F. Kennedy Boulevard in north Harris County.

Court documents show that Brisby sent Ally Financial altered police reports from Precinct 4 with fake case numbers.

The false reports contained information about loss and stolen credit cards seeking to erase approximately $980,000 of debt on behalf of 27 people, documents show.

A total of 133 fictitious reports were submitted to several financial institutions, including Discover Bank, First Credit Union and Credit Central. Herman says there's also evidence she used falsified reports from other agencies as well.

The documents show another institution received 74 fictitious police reports from Rose Credit Services pretending to originate from Precinct 4, seeking to erase about $1.4 million in debt for 74 clients, claiming the debt occurred from criminal activity.

Several of the victims who had police reports filed on their behalf told deputies that they never made those reports or authorized anyone to make them on their behalf.

Brisby is believed to have obtained the original police report from an identity theft victim who filed a police report with Precinct 4, after her information was stolen in October 2019.

Documents say the victim then got in contact with Brisby to help with her credit and paid her a fee between $100-200 a month. She also provided her with the police report that Brisby said she would send to all three credit bureaus to start the dispute process.

The fictitious reports submitted had the same information exactly as it appeared in the original report by the victim.

"We noticed that the case numbers did not correspond with our current case number system," Herman said Monday.

Precinct 4 says the initial amount of $3.3 million continues to rise as more victims come forward.