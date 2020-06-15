SAN ANTONIO — Crystal Acosta, 38, was arrested and booked for 'Endangering Child' after her five-month-old daughter was found dead in her crib.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of IH-35 S where EMS was attempting to resuscitate a 5-month old baby girl. The baby died shortly after.

The child's mother, Crystal Acosta, 38, told officers at the scene that she awoke from a nap and found the baby in her crib, unresponsive.

Acosta was arrested and booked for 'Endangering Child' after apparent methamphetamine was found in the presence of Acosta's deceased child.