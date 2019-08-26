CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing that happened Monday morning on SPID and Airline Road.

According to police, 23-year-old Jessica Houck was arrested for stabbing a man in the back. Police said it was just before 3 a.m. Monday when they were called to a fight that quickly escalated into a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound in the back. Witnesses told police they saw a group of transients arguing with a man and eventually Houck stabbed him.

"He was refusing medical treatment. All these people know each other," Corpus Christi Police Department Officer Armando Cisneros said.

Houck was taken to Bay Area Hospital for treatment before she was taken into custody. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim is currently in serious but stable condition.

