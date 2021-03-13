Woman arrested after arguing with officer over mask inside Galveston bank

Police bodycam video shows the officer ask 65-year-old Terry Wright to put on a mask or leave. She refused and things escalated from there.

GALVESTON, Texas — A woman was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest after she refused to wear a mask inside a Galveston bank Thursday.

The manager of the Bank of America on Central City Boulevard called police.

A Galveston officer arrived and asked Terry Lynn Wright to leave the bank, but she refused.

His bodycam recorded the confrontation as it escalated.

Wright: “The law says I don’t have to wear a mask.”

The officer tried to explain that the state's decision to lift the mask mandate doesn’t apply to private – or federal -- businesses.

He repeatedly asked her to go outside but she continued to argue as customers looked on.

Officer: “Ma’am, we’re gonna do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Wright: “What are you gonna do, arrest me? … That’s hilarious.”

The officer again ordered her to leave.

Wright: “Are you serious?”

Officer: “Do I look like I’m kidding?”

Wright: “You’ve got issues … Come on dude!”

When he tried to handcuff Wright, she pulled away.

Wright: “This old lady is getting handcuffed here! … I hope someone is filming this.”

Officer: "I am filming this."

Wright continued to ignore orders to put her hands behind her back. When she tried to walk away, the officer forced her to the ground and handcuffed her.

Wright: “Police brutality right here, people.”

Wright told the officer she couldn’t get up herself, so he pulled her up.

When she accused him of hurting her foot, he called for an ambulance.

Galveston police say Wright was treated for minor injuries at UTMB and released.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for her arrest.