The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested the woman who they say robbed a Dollar General and tried to rob a bank on Friday.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 62-year-old Ernestine Rolin of Macon was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were able to get a description of Rolin's car, and issued a lookout for it.

Once deputies found the car on Williamson Road, they initiated a traffic stop. That's when deputies arrested Rolin and took her to investigations to be interviewed.

Investigators were able to determine that Rolin robbed the Dollar General at 3852 Pio Nono Avenue and tried to rob the Suntrust Bank on Mercer University Drive.

They found money and a shotgun at her home.

Rolin was taken to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center and booked on charges of armed robbery and attempt to commit robbery.

She is being held without bond.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

According to a news release, a woman entered the Suntrust at 3600 Mercer University Drive around 11 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

When the suspect did not receive any money, she ran away. No one was injured during the robbery.

The woman was wearing all black and had a scarf over her head, according to investigators.

Another news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office says the same woman went to the Dollar General on Pio Nono and walked into the store with a shotgun around 2 p.m.

She demanded money from the clerk and ran away after getting an undisclosed amount.

